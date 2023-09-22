#HeadsUp: South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk – Sept. 22

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles for September 22, due to dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “dry, with dangerous winds.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

