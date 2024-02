(Fremont County, WY) – After rain and snow, all the roads across Fremont County have some version of slick listed on them as of 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

There are currently no unnecessary travel advisories on WY 135 and WY 136.

South Pass has a level 1 chain law in effect between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and the Westbound Closure Gate.

For updates on Fremont County road conditions, download the 511 app or click here.