HeadsUp: Road closures issued for South Pass, multiple areas in Fremont County on February 21

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures and advisories for roads in Fremont county on Tuesday, February 21, according to WYDOT WYDOT/wyoroad.info

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287”

Partial Closure (Road closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted): WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park;”

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

Advisory: US 20/26 “Between Moneta and Waltman,” “Extreme blowover risk”

Closure: WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

No Unnecessary Travel: US 26/287 “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge”

No estimated opening time is known for any of the closures.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.