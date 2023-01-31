HeadsUp: Planned closure for crash cleanup between Lander, Farson set for February 1; WYDOT also shares road impact video

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT (District 5) advises that there is a planned closure for crash cleanup on Wednesday February 1, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, between Farson and Lander from milepost 0 to 68, according to wyoroad.info.

Use of an alternate route is recommended by WYDOT.

In addition to the above announcement and earlier closures/advisories, WYDOT is also warning of 50+ mph winds that will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and possible whiteout/ground blizzard conditions early Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

WYDOT also encourages alternate routes and travel times for I-80, I-25, South Pass and secondary roads in central, southern and eastern Wyoming.