(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel restriction has been issued for US 26/287 for March 24, for areas “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park and Lava Mountain Lodge,” according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

Conditions in the area are listed as “Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Reduced Visibility.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.