HeadsUp: Multiple road closures for February 1

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple road closures in effect for roads in Fremont County today, February 1, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

As shared yesterday, a planned closure is in effect for crash cleanup today between Farson and Lander from milepost 0 to 68, meaning WY 28 is closed for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The cleanup is scheduled between 7:30 and 11:00 AM, according to the post shared on wyoroad.info yesterday, but currently no estimated opening time is known.

US 287 / WY 789 is also closed “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with no estimated opening time as well.

WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park” is closed to through traffic (local traffic permitted) as the City of Lander addresses a waterline break.

WY 135 is also closed, “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct” with no estimated opening time, and there is a ‘no unnecessary travel’ advisory for WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills.”

