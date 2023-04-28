HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has shared that Level 1 chain laws are in effect for portions of WY 28 roads for April 28, according to wyoroad.info.

The chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.,” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

