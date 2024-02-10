HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass – February 10

UPDATE – As of 12:15 PM, the chain law has been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass for Saturday, February 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed as slick, and slick in spots with fog.

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

