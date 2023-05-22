HeadsUp: Lander construction project begins today

(Lander, WY) – Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, of Afton kicked off highway improvements in the Lander area today with saw cutting of concrete in the US287/Buena Vista intersection.

“Please watch for workers, and slow down through the work zones,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Avail is the prime contractor on the $2.9 million WY789 Lander-Hudson State School Section project on the north edge of Lander, and Avail is also the prime contractor on the $4.95 million US287/WY789 Muddy Gap-Lander/Lyons Valley Section south of Lander.

Both projects carry contract completion dates of Oct. 31, 2023.

The work north of Lander on WY789 includes asphalt pavement surfacing, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 1.4 miles of WY789 beginning at milepost 80.97 – the traffic signal at the intersection of US287 and WY789.

The work south of Lander includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, bridge rehabilitation, chip sealing, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 5.8 miles of US287/WY789 between Lander and Rawlins Junction.