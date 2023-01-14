HeadsUp: Fremont County roads update for January 14

(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently no road closures in Fremont County as of 10:35 am on January 14. There are, however, no unnecessary travel advisories.

US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287 outside of Lander is currently under a no unnecessary travel advisory. Its conditions are listed as Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow.

WY 135 is currently under a no unnecessary travel advisory as well. Its conditions are listed as Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow.

For the most up-to-date road conditions in Fremont County, click here.