HeadsUp: Extreme blowover risk advisory issued for ‘Beaver Rim’ portion of WY 28/US 287 – January 9

UPDATE: As of 4:00 PM the advisory has been lifted. The WY 131 closure for thru traffic remains.

(Fremont County, WY) – An extreme blowover risk advisory has been issued for the Beaver Rim area of WY 28/US 287 between “Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” for Tuesday January 9, according to WYDOT.

Conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow.”

This is just an advisory, and no closure or restrictions are in place for those roads at this time.

The WYDOT page also indicates that WY 131, “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park,” is closed to thru traffic, but local traffic is permitted.

WYDOT defines local traffic as when “a road may be closed to through-traffic but commuters and local residents may be permitted to travel. In these cases, WYDOT will issue a “Local Traffic Permitted” restriction. When this is in effect, local residents and commuters are permitted to travel within the designated area without a WYDOT Authorized Travel authorization code.”

