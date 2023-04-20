HeadsUp: Diversion Dam Rest Area closure scheduled next week

A one-day closure of the Diversion Dam Rest Area next week will allow for wiring of the new overhead lighting system on the $292,000 project west of Riverton.

Diversion Dam Rest Area is 38 miles west of Riverton on US26/287 at milepost 96.38.

The rest area closure is scheduled for 6 a.m. Thursday, April 27, with the closure scheduled through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

The Diversion Dam Rest Area project includes replacing 16 overhead lights and poles with newer and more cost-efficient LED luminaires and poles. New concrete bases and wiring are also being installed, along with new electric service points.

Motorists currently using the rest area should continue to expect construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., 5-6 days a week.

“During this time, motorists will encounter workers and equipment in the rest area,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Douglas Etsinger of Riverton.

The project has a completion date of Oct. 31, 2023.