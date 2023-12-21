Harnessing the power of Sources of Strength for a resilient holiday break

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but for many, it can also bring feelings of stress, loneliness, and anxiety. In such times, it’s crucial to tap into the Sources of Strength to foster resilience and well-being. Drawing inspiration from the valuable resource provided by Sources of Strength in their guide “At Home Break,” let’s explore some practical tips and ideas to make the most of your holiday break.

Connect with Family and Friends: Utilize the break to strengthen your social connections. Spend quality time with family and friends.

Arrange virtual gatherings if physical distance is a barrier.

Share your thoughts and feelings openly, fostering an environment of trust and support. Establish Healthy Routines: Maintain a balanced schedule that includes proper sleep, nutritious meals, and regular physical activity.

Establishing routines can provide stability and a sense of normalcy during the holiday season. Engage in Meaningful Activities: Explore activities that bring you joy and a sense of accomplishment.

Use the break to pursue hobbies, whether it’s reading, painting, or learning something new.

Volunteer for community initiatives or charitable organizations to create a sense of purpose. Practice Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, to manage stress.

Take moments of solitude to reflect on the positive aspects of your life and set intentions for the upcoming year. Digital Detox: Limit screen time and take a break from social media to reduce feelings of comparison and stress.

Use the time to engage in face-to-face interactions or explore the outdoors. Set Realistic Expectations: Manage expectations and avoid putting undue pressure on yourself.

Celebrate small victories and focus on the positive aspects of your experiences. Seek Professional Support: If needed, reach out to mental health professionals or counselors for support.

Utilize available resources, such as hotlines or online support groups, for additional assistance. Create and Maintain Boundaries: Communicate your boundaries to others and prioritize self-care.

Be mindful of your energy levels and allocate time for activities that replenish your well-being. Express Gratitude: Take time to appreciate the positive aspects of your life.

Express gratitude by writing in a journal or sharing your appreciation with others. Plan for the Future: Set realistic goals for the upcoming year, creating a sense of purpose and direction.

Break down larger goals into smaller, manageable steps to make progress more achievable.

Be sure to check out the entire guide here to gain access to conversation prompts and lots of strength-based activities!

The holiday break provides an excellent opportunity to reinforce the Sources of Strength in our lives. By connecting with loved ones, establishing healthy routines, engaging in meaningful activities, and practicing self-care, we can build resilience and fortify our mental well-being. Embrace the guidance provided by Sources of Strength, and make this holiday season a time of growth, connection, and positivity.

Happy Holidays from Fremont County Prevention Partnership!