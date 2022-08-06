HappeningNow: Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Music Festival

(Shoshoni, WY) – The temps are cool, and the music is hot for the first-ever Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Music Festival in the Town Plaza, happening now until 10:30 pm tonight, August 6.

Check out the lineup on the poster below! Amelia Presley will not be joining, unfortunately, due to the fact that she was in a crash while on her way here, according to organizers. They have filled her slot with another local band, Lost Time.

Grab a chair and we’ll see you there! Gary’s Rojo O Verde and a beer garden are also on site!

Advertisement