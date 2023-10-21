HappeningNow: Public Town Hall Meeting with state legislators at Riverton Holiday Inn

(Riverton, WY) – State legislators are currently at the Riverton Holiday Inn to conduct a Town Hall Meeting and provide citizens an opportunity to address local and State issues and voice their concerns.

The meeting lasts until 1:00 PM, and may run until 2:00 PM.

Senator Tim Salazar, HD34 Representative Pepper Ottman, and HD33 Representative Sarah Penn will be conducting the meeting in a format that will consist of brief introductory statements about what committees they are on, current legislations that are being brought forth, and listening to what the people of Riverton bring to the meeting.

