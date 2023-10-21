More

    #HappeningNow: Public Town Hall Meeting with state legislators at Riverton Holiday Inn

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    United States Representative Harriet Hageman stopped by the Town Meeting for the opening address. h/t Carol Harper, County 10

    (Riverton, WY) – State legislators are currently at the Riverton Holiday Inn to conduct a Town Hall Meeting and provide citizens an opportunity to address local and State issues and voice their concerns.

    The meeting lasts until 1:00 PM, and may run until 2:00 PM.

    Senator Tim Salazar, HD34 Representative Pepper Ottman, and HD33 Representative Sarah Penn will be conducting the meeting in a format that will consist of brief introductory statements about what committees they are on, current legislations that are being brought forth, and listening to what the people of Riverton bring to the meeting.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.