(Lander, WY) – Be sure to stop by the VFW Hall in Lander today while Veterans Day is being observed for some free brunch open to the community, served from now until 1:00 PM. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Breakfast food is currently being served, which will transition to lunch items around 11:00 AM or noon.

Stop in, have a chat with a local Vet, and enjoy some delicious food!

The VFW Hall is located at 11 Tweed Lane.