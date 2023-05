(Lander, WY) – Head over to the Wyoming Army National Guard Lander Armory, 31 Leedy Drive, until 2 pm today, May 13 for the Guard the Paws adoption event.

PAWS for Life Animal League and the Wyoming National Guard teamed up to bring you this special event where you can adopt and play with dogs and cats in need of a home. h/t Carol Harper h/t Carol Harper h/t Carol Harper