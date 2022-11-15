Give the gift of life this holiday season – Register to give blood!

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Sponsored by SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care is hosting two blood drives in December. Vitalant will be in Lander on December 7th and Riverton on December 8th.

To make an appointment, please click on the appropriate link below:

Lander
Make an appointment

Riverton
Make an appointment

A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

Thank you, in advance, for your donation.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.