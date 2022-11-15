Give the gift of life this holiday season – Register to give blood!

SageWest Health Care is hosting two blood drives in December. Vitalant will be in Lander on December 7th and Riverton on December 8th.

To make an appointment, please click on the appropriate link below:

Lander

Riverton

A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

Thank you, in advance, for your donation.