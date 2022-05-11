Give the gift of food -10 Spot Community Card

Everyone can agree that the worst part of being an adult is figuring out what to make for dinner.

You can provide the most thoughtful gift by offering a night off for somebody special. With all the variety of places you can use the card, the 10 Spot is making it easy.

Here are some of our favorite places for dinner:

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

Tony’s Pizza

Cowfish

Gannett Grill

Bunk’s BBQ

Mawmaw’s Kitchen

Now is the time to buy with a HUGE BOGO sale going on while supplies last! For every $100 you spend, you get $25 free to use however you’d like!

There are a limited amount of these bonus gift cards available so jump on this sale quick! Below are a list of the participating businesses available to support:

Learn more about the 10 Spot, sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank.

And a BIG THANK YOU to our sponsors, Lander Chamber of Commerce and Hi Mountain Seasonings for making this Buy One Get One a possibility!