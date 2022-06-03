Run! Sales won’t last long with the 10 Spot Community Card

With the 10 spot, you can shop all of Fremont County with one community e-gift card. Over 30 local businesses in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois are signed up as merchants to accept the card!

The 10 Spot is currently running a HUGE BOGO SALE, while supplies last! For every $100 dollars you spend, you will receive a free $25 gift card for yourself to find some great deals.

There are a limited amount of these bonus gift cards available so jump on this sale quick! Below are a list of the participating businesses available to support:

Learn more about the 10 Spot, sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank.

And a BIG THANK YOU to our sponsors, Lander Chamber of Commerce and Hi Mountain Seasonings for making this Buy One Get One a possibility!