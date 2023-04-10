Get connected, learn, and grow – Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, April 13th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on podcasting – from professional to start-up and how it can grow your business or grow into a business.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, April 13th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

“Podcasting for Professionals” WORKSHOP

Thursday, April 20th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Podcasting as a beginner: Devin King will speak on starting a podcast as a passion project and how he monetizes that and grows his audience at home. He will also talk about start-up equipment.

Podcasting into a business: Patrick Edwards, host of the Radcast Podcast, will speak on starting a podcast that can grow into a business with sponsorships and gain profitability over time.

Podcasting as a professional: Charene Herrera speaks on podcasting as a job, different platforms and how it can help your business.

Plus a special appearance from a popular podcast host.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.