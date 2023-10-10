Get connected, learn, and grow – Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, October 12 for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on Local Collaboration with MakerSpace.

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, October 12th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Mark your calendar!

“Local Collaboration with MakerSpace” WORKSHOP

Thursday, October 19th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This workshop will feature David Maulik from MakerSpace 307.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.