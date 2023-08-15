Get connected, learn, and grow – Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, August 17th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on QuickBooks and the beginning of the fiscal year.

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, August 17th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Mark your calendar!

“Bookkeeping in the New Fiscal Year” WORKSHOP

Thursday, August 24th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This workshop will feature Lynnette Jeffres from Berg & Jeffres Accounting. She will be discussing bookkeeping for small businesses with a focus on software (QuickBooks). The workshop will be example-based, hands-on help.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.