General Election filings have closed

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College closed on August 29 at 5 pm.
The filings as of August 29 are as follows:
FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee
Aileen Brew
Jennifer Butler
Maureen Donohoue Howell
Tim Green
Karen Harms
Gabe Joyes
Jared Kail
Mike McConnell
Todd R Sutton
Sharon Terhune
Ralph Vinci
FCSD #2 (Dubois) – Trustee
Matthew Foster
Shawn Hess
Jill Judd
Erin Miller
Chris Sabatka
Laurie Yaracz
FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee
Lora Acres
David P. Befus
Van Hill
Dawn Leonhardt
Steve J Lynn
Ron Rhyne
FCSD #14 (Wyoming Indian) – Trustee
Sanford Friday Sr.
Rachel C. Grant
Gary Harjo
Elizabeth LeBeaux
Arline Trosper
Carlton Underwood
FCSD #21 (Fort Washakie) – Trustee
Tex LeClair
Carla Mann
David W. (Grundy) Snyder
Clinton D Wagon
FCSD #24 (Shoshoni) – Trustee
Jock Campbell
Kassie Holdren
Gerald Jarrard
Lynn A Thompson
Gavin Woody
Jennifer Gardner (Unexpired 2 yr term)
FCSD #25 (Riverton) – Trustee
Terry Cantrell
Terri Kucera
Joseph Lucero
Jody Ray
Jenni Wildcat
Drew Bott (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Karl Falken (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Lori Morrow (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Vicky Williams (Unexpired 2 yr term)
FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee
Rebecca M. Bell
Wayne T. C’Hair
Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing Sr.
William J. C’hair
Colleen Friday
Charlene Gambler Brown
John M. Goggles
Michelle “Shelley” Groesbeck
Leo W. Hanway
Iva Moss
Littleraven Oldman
Michael S. Redman
Lorene M. Shakespeare
CWC – Subdistrict 2
Gay Hughes
Joseph Lucero
Craig Tolman
CWC – Subdistrict 4
Paula Hunker
Shoshoni Senior Citizen Service District – Trustee
Joan Geis
Teresa Taylor
Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Sally Espinosa
Bryan Hamilton
Bailey Kirsten Brennan
Douglas L. Thompson
Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Ray Appelhance
Nick Biltoft
Lower Wind River Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Lora Acres
Ron Lucas
Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Eric S. Thompson
Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Ashlynn Eastman
Tom Rose
Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – Urban Supervisor
Willie Johnson
Reg Phillips
Mountain View Cemetery District – Director
Gerri Boesch
Robert Davis
Rose Stanbury
Dubois Cemetery District – Director
Pete Chimenti
Rosemary Graff
Bruce John Thompson
Margaret L. Wells
Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director
David P. Manchester
Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek
Hazel Schaefer
Lyle R. Delay (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Becky Zent (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict 3 Director
Michael P. Codevilla
Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict 5 Director
Gary Bradbury
Jeffrey City Fire District – Director
Tyler T Murphree
Fremont Fire District – Director
Paul Downey
Red Fyler
Kelly Gardner
Hudson Mayor
Sherry L. Oler
Commissioner District 3
Travis Becker – Independent
House District 55
Bethany Baldes – Libertarian
Governor
Jared J. Baldes – Libertarian
Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative
Richard Brubaker – Libertarian
Marissa Selvig – Constitution
The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.
