General Election filings have closed

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College closed on August 29 at 5 pm.

The filings as of August 29 are as follows:

FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee

Aileen Brew

Jennifer Butler

Maureen Donohoue Howell

Tim Green

Karen Harms

Gabe Joyes

Jared Kail

Mike McConnell

Todd R Sutton

Sharon Terhune

Ralph Vinci

FCSD #2 (Dubois) – Trustee

Matthew Foster

Shawn Hess

Jill Judd

Erin Miller

Chris Sabatka

Laurie Yaracz

FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee

Lora Acres

David P. Befus

Van Hill

Dawn Leonhardt

Steve J Lynn

Ron Rhyne

FCSD #14 (Wyoming Indian) – Trustee

Sanford Friday Sr.

Rachel C. Grant

Gary Harjo

Elizabeth LeBeaux

Arline Trosper

Carlton Underwood

FCSD #21 (Fort Washakie) – Trustee

Tex LeClair

Carla Mann

David W. (Grundy) Snyder

Clinton D Wagon

FCSD #24 (Shoshoni) – Trustee

Jock Campbell

Kassie Holdren

Gerald Jarrard

Lynn A Thompson

Gavin Woody

Jennifer Gardner (Unexpired 2 yr term)

FCSD #25 (Riverton) – Trustee

Terry Cantrell

Terri Kucera

Joseph Lucero

Jody Ray

Jenni Wildcat

Drew Bott (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Karl Falken (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Lori Morrow (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Vicky Williams (Unexpired 2 yr term)

FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee

Rebecca M. Bell

Wayne T. C’Hair

Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing Sr.

William J. C’hair

Colleen Friday

Charlene Gambler Brown

John M. Goggles

Michelle “Shelley” Groesbeck

Leo W. Hanway

Iva Moss

Littleraven Oldman

Michael S. Redman

Lorene M. Shakespeare

CWC – Subdistrict 2

Gay Hughes

Joseph Lucero

Craig Tolman

CWC – Subdistrict 4

Paula Hunker

Shoshoni Senior Citizen Service District – Trustee

Joan Geis

Teresa Taylor

Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Sally Espinosa

Bryan Hamilton

Bailey Kirsten Brennan

Douglas L. Thompson

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Ray Appelhance

Nick Biltoft

Lower Wind River Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Lora Acres

Ron Lucas

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Eric S. Thompson

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Ashlynn Eastman

Tom Rose

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District – Urban Supervisor

Willie Johnson

Reg Phillips

Mountain View Cemetery District – Director

Gerri Boesch

Robert Davis

Rose Stanbury

Dubois Cemetery District – Director

Pete Chimenti

Rosemary Graff

Bruce John Thompson

Margaret L. Wells

Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director

David P. Manchester

Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek

Hazel Schaefer

Lyle R. Delay (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Becky Zent (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict 3 Director

Michael P. Codevilla

Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict 5 Director

Gary Bradbury

Jeffrey City Fire District – Director

Tyler T Murphree

Fremont Fire District – Director

Paul Downey

Red Fyler

Kelly Gardner

Hudson Mayor

Sherry L. Oler

Commissioner District 3

Travis Becker – Independent

House District 55

Bethany Baldes – Libertarian

Governor

Jared J. Baldes – Libertarian

Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative

Richard Brubaker – Libertarian

Marissa Selvig – Constitution

The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.

