Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend!

Indian Lookout Subdivision, across Baldwin Drive from Lander High School

Lander

Start Date: 07/28/2023

End Date: 07/30/2023

Start Time: 07:00 am

End Time: 12:00 pm

This is a subdivision-wide yard/garage sale that starts at 7 am Friday and Saturday mornings, July 29-30. Numerous houses will be participating! Don’t miss it!

55 E Sacajawea Ave

Lander

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Moving sale with several large items. Everything must go. Furniture, electronics, beds, clothing, books, tools, houseware, and homemade rootbeer!

820 Vance Dr.

Lander

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale. Clean and Organized. Something for everyone!

65 Carpenter Road

Lander

Start Date: 07/28/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Large sale with lots of donated items to sell. Picture doesn’t do it justice. Even more items to be added. Come and see for yourselves. A little something for everyone!

3618 TamO’Shanter Dr.

Riverton

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 05:00 pm

Tons of baby girl clothes, infant to size 6. Baby furniture, toys, crib, glide rocker, kitchen items. Girl winter coats and jackets. Dog igloo, yard toys, camper mini fridge, camper outdoor kitchen. Maternity clothes, air conditioner.

4016 Spy Glass Circle

Riverton

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/30/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

🎉 Unbeatable Deals Galore! Join Our Mega Garage Sale – Your One-Stop Shop for Stylish Threads, Baby Gear, Fitness Finds, Glamorous Gowns, Playful Kicks, and So Much More! Don’t Miss Out on Fantastic Bargains – Swing by this weekend and Discover Treasures for the Whole Family! 🥳

806 Tundra

Riverton

Start Date: 07/28/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Knick knacks, kitchen items, curtains, Christmas items, doilies and much more!!

915 Cliff Street

Lander

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Washer and Dryer, New truck tires, 3 canvas wall tents, Tire chains, Dog kennel, Electric smoker, household, 12ga. Shotgun, camping, fly tying, and more.

120 Cathedral Court

Riverton

Start Date: 07/29/2023

End Date: 07/29/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

So many great items for sale…

Lawn mowers, propane cylinders, camping gear

For the kitchen…pots, pans, microwave, toaster, dishes

Clothing for kids, women and men

Sporting gear…life jackets, t-ball, soccer

Bedding and blankets

Books, toys, games

