Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!
409 N. Pointe Drive
Riverton
Start Date: 07/14/2023
End Date: 07/16/2023
Start Time: 09:00 am
End Time: 01:00 pm
Multi-Family Yard Sale!! Cleaning out the basements and the sheds!
16 Reese Rd
Riverton
Start Date: 07/14/2023
End Date: 07/16/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 04:00 pm
Estate shop sale! Tools cloths chairs end tables more Christmas stuff then most stores antique sewing machines Elvis Presley memorabilia, cowboy boots work boots you name it we probably have it. We also have a kegerator
We will start Friday the 14th at 8 AM to 4 PM and sat & Sun
Lander Senior Center
Lander
Start Date: 07/15/2023
End Date: 07/15/2023
Start Time: 09:00 am
End Time: 01:00 pm
Huge fabric and craft sale! Saturday July 15 at the Lander Senior Center (south side door). 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Lots of vendors selling all kinds of fabrics, notions, sewing supplies, and crafting supplies. Don’t miss out! (Photo is sample only.)
531 S 3rd St
Lander
Start Date: 07/14/2023
End Date: 07/15/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 01:00 pm
1212 E Fremont Ave.
Riverton
Start Date: 07/15/2023
End Date: 07/16/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 03:00 pm
Huge yard sale with tools including hand and power, ladders, furniture, tires, vintage auto parts, windows, household items, portable dishwasher, housewares, games, toys, books, and so much more, too numerous to list. This is definitely a sale that you won’t drive by!
28 Spring Valley Dr
Lander
Start Date: 07/15/2023
End Date: 07/15/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 02:00 pm
Saturday 7/15 only, 8 AM-2PM
28 Spring Valley Rd
Multi-Family Garage Sale
Furniture
BBQ Grills
Fishing & Hunting
Home Decor
Exercise Bike
Baby Crib Items
Disney VCR movies
LOTS of women’s clothes XL-2X
(Maurice’s, LOFT, Under Armour, etc)
Fresh Kale & Lettuce for sale too!
4775 chimney rock drive
Riverton
Start Date: 07/14/2023
End Date: 07/14/2023
Start Time: 07:30 am
End Time: 01:30 pm
Tons of baby clothes, baby walkers, crib sheets, and other baby stuff. Antique glass, chicken decor, hobby lobby decorative signs, lunch coolers, dishes, pictures, some new items, and all clothing $1 a bag. Good prices, clean, nice items. After 1:30, lots of free stuff
