Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

409 N. Pointe Drive

Riverton

Start Date: 07/14/2023

End Date: 07/16/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 01:00 pm

Multi-Family Yard Sale!! Cleaning out the basements and the sheds!

16 Reese Rd

Riverton

Start Date: 07/14/2023

End Date: 07/16/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 04:00 pm

Estate shop sale! Tools cloths chairs end tables more Christmas stuff then most stores antique sewing machines Elvis Presley memorabilia, cowboy boots work boots you name it we probably have it. We also have a kegerator

We will start Friday the 14th at 8 AM to 4 PM and sat & Sun

Lander Senior Center

Lander

Start Date: 07/15/2023

End Date: 07/15/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 01:00 pm

Huge fabric and craft sale! Saturday July 15 at the Lander Senior Center (south side door). 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Lots of vendors selling all kinds of fabrics, notions, sewing supplies, and crafting supplies. Don’t miss out! (Photo is sample only.)

531 S 3rd St

Lander

Start Date: 07/14/2023

End Date: 07/15/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 01:00 pm

1212 E Fremont Ave.

Riverton

Start Date: 07/15/2023

End Date: 07/16/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

Huge yard sale with tools including hand and power, ladders, furniture, tires, vintage auto parts, windows, household items, portable dishwasher, housewares, games, toys, books, and so much more, too numerous to list. This is definitely a sale that you won’t drive by!

28 Spring Valley Dr

Lander

Start Date: 07/15/2023

End Date: 07/15/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Saturday 7/15 only, 8 AM-2PM

28 Spring Valley Rd

Multi-Family Garage Sale

Furniture

BBQ Grills

Fishing & Hunting

Home Decor

Exercise Bike

Baby Crib Items

Disney VCR movies

LOTS of women’s clothes XL-2X

(Maurice’s, LOFT, Under Armour, etc)

Fresh Kale & Lettuce for sale too!

4775 chimney rock drive

Riverton

Start Date: 07/14/2023

End Date: 07/14/2023

Start Time: 07:30 am

End Time: 01:30 pm

Tons of baby clothes, baby walkers, crib sheets, and other baby stuff. Antique glass, chicken decor, hobby lobby decorative signs, lunch coolers, dishes, pictures, some new items, and all clothing $1 a bag. Good prices, clean, nice items. After 1:30, lots of free stuff

Want to have your Garage Sale featured on County10.com, added to the map, and shared on County 10’s FB page for more views?

Click Here!