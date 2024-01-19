Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Owen Eckhardt & Maven Braveheart

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Owen Eckhardt, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Owen is an especially sweet child who is always kind and considerate to those around him. Owen works hard to push himself to learn new things and accepts every challenge that his teacher sets in front of him. He is consistently attentive and excited about our learning activities and has a great attitude about everything that we do at school. Whether you are his learning partner, his teacher, his friend, or his classmate, Owen is a blessing to be around.

Maven Braveheart, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Maren is a role model in second grade for both her academic and social abilities. She is willing to set goals and put in the work to meet them. As a peer, she stands out because of her kind and accepting attitude no matter who she is talking to. Maren stands out not only to staff, but also to the other students at Gannett Peak.

