Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Nasyi Jones & Maddie Peters

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Nasyi Jones, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Nasyi is the definition of perseverance. She is fun, caring, and polite. She will be the first to welcome you to the class or group, as she is very friendly and has a heart of gold. Nasyi enjoys singing and will belt out a learning song with her classmates. Nasyi is a wonderful student, works hard, and demonstrates empathy.

Maddie Peters, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Maddie excels in being kind, creative and loving towards her peers. She is a model student who works hard and perseveres through tough situations. I love having Maddie in class and hope that she keeps shining brightly in all that she does!

