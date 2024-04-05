Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Kora Wangberg & Jax Mullins

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Kora Wangberg, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Kora Wangberg is such a true joy and a ray of sunshine to have in my Kindergarten Class! Her smile lights the room up each day! She’s helpful to her classmates and always does her very BEST work in class!! Her handwriting is incredible and so neat! She is a responsible, respectful, kind and loving child! She’s always eager to learn new things! We’re so grateful to have her as our Kindergarten Classroom Family!

Jax Mullins, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Jax has a super-positive attitude. He participates in class activities quickly and with a smile. He also encourages those around him to always do the right thing. He is a great addition to the classroom. Thank you, Jax!

