Game days, Story Times, Lego Club and more offered at Lander Library this Fall

Lander youth will have lots to explore at the Lander branch of the Fremont County Library this September.

Teens (7th grade and up) are invited to attend game days the first Saturday of the month or the weekly CanTeen Create session on Wednesdays from 3-5 pm.

Tweens (grades 4-6) can hang out in the Tween Space and enjoy do-it-yourself STEAM activities anytime the library is open.

LEGO Club is offered for ages 6-12 on the first Thursday of the month (September 7th) from 4-5 pm. Junior Builders for ages 3-5 is offered at the same time and requires an adult caretaker to be present.

Storytime and Toddler Time are offered for infants through preschoolers on Wednesdays at 10:30 am beginning September 6th. Our monthly Storytime Dance Party will take place on Friday September 15th at 10:30 am.

Chess Club will be the second and fourth Thursdays of each month beginning September 28th. Youth are invited to drop in for a game from 4-5 pm on those days.

Library hours are: Mondays 1 to 6 pm, Tues-Thurs 10 am to 7 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturday 10 am to 3 pm.