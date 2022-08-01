Gambles in Lander is hiring new team members!

Gamble’s is hiring! If you want to read a fun post from Shane the owner about the position, click here. Otherwise, here are the details – go apply in-store at 420 Main in Lander!

Position: Crew Member

Duties:

Delivery Meeting with customers on the Sales Floor Unpacking and furniture assembly Other duties as assigned

The right candidate will have an agreeable disposition for meeting with customers and be an enthusiastic self-starter. Must be able to lift over 50 lbs and stand for extended periods.

Training is provided and no experience is necessary but is preferred.

Pay is $10-$15 an hour depending on experience and enthusiasm. Gamble’s also offers paid vacation, a clean work environment, and a Simple IRA after 6 months.

Apply in person at 420 Main in Lander.