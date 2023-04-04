Gallard leaves CWC to coach the Wyoming Cowgirls

(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming College will see a new head coach on the sidelines for the volleyball team next season. Darshaya Gallard will head to Laramie, where she will be an assistant coach training middle blockers and have operation duties for the Cowgirls Volleyball program, the University of Wyoming announced.

“With a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, I have decided to leave CWC and accept an assistant volleyball coach position at the University of Wyoming,” she said. “Although I am very excited about this opportunity, I will miss this amazing place and my awesome team.”

In her six seasons as the head coach, Gallard led the Lady Rustlers to their best finishes in program history in the last two seasons. Having a record of 52-19 in the process.

In 2021, the Lady Rustlers made the NJCAA National Volleyball Championships after winning the Region IX Plains B Championships. The Lady Rustlers only lost one match, finishing in ninth place. That season, Gallard was the Coach of the Year and saw one of her players earn All-American. In 2022, an even better finish. They took seventh after receiving an at-large bid to the national tournament.

“All these accomplishments were only possible with the support from CWC, the community, and from my supervisor Steve Barlow,” Gallard said. “I am so thankful for all the memories and experiences here at Central Wyoming College. I know the program will continue to thrive. Go Rustlers!”