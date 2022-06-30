Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo happening July 3-4

(Lander, WY) – The 128th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3rd and 4th in Lander Wyoming.

As expected on July 3 and 4, there will be the traditional western rodeo events including bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, barrel racing and roping. On both evenings, expect the ever-popular Indian Relay Races with multiple men’s, women’s and youth relay teams from the Wind River Indian Reservation as well as other reservations, gallop bareback at a high speed around the track exchanging horses after each lap. In contrast to the extreme bareback riding is a 3-person businessman’s ribbon roping event. The first team member must rope the calf, and the second holds the calf. The third team member grabs the ribbon from the calf’s tail and runs back to the chute for a timed event. The Sunday and Monday rodeos start at 6:30 pm with Little Cowpoke Events for our youngest contestants who will compete in Pee Wee and Junior Barrels, Junior Steer Riding and Mini Bulls. Special kids’ events happen on July 3 which include a foot race across the arena.

For a full day on July 4 attend the early morning Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5k and 1 Mile Race and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on Main Street, then at 10:00 a.m. watch the historic Pioneer Days Parade, followed by the annual Rotary Buffalo BBQ in City Park. The rodeo events start at 6:30 pm nightly, followed by fireworks at the rodeo grounds on July 4th at 10:00 pm.

Rodeo fans can purchase discounted pre-sale tickets for adults and kids now at the Lander Chamber of Commerce, Lander City Park Rec office, 1st Interstate Bank, Lander Ace Hardware, and Western Supply of Riverton. Or purchase online at:

Brownpapertickets.com/event/5453123

Pre-sale price: Adult $13

Child (6-12) $8

Children 5 and under FREE



Full-price tickets will be available at the rodeo ticket booths on July 3 and 4. For more information visit https://lotra.org