Fremont County’s unemployment rate reported as 3.7 percent for July

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1 percent in June to 3.0 percent in July.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5 percent and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5 percent.

Fremont County’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.8 percent in June 2022 to 3.7 percent in July 2022.

Advertisement