Fremont County’s unemployment rate reported as 3.7 percent for July

County 10 Staff
Fremont County (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1 percent in June to 3.0 percent in July.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5 percent and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5 percent.

Fremont County’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.8 percent in June 2022 to 3.7 percent in July 2022.

Each county is broken down in the image below, which can be enlarged by clicking on it.

h/t Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

