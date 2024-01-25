Fremont County’s unemployment dipped to 2.8 percent in December 2023

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from November to December at 3.0%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was considerably lower than its December 2022 level of 3.9% and lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Fremont County’s unemployment rate dropped in December to 2.8% from 3.1% in November.

From November to December, unemployment rates decreased in every county. It is somewhat unusual to see county unemployment rates fall in December. The largest decreases occurred in Teton (down from 3.7% to 2.0%), Hot Springs (down from 2.9% to 2.2%), Uinta (down from 3.4% to 2.8%), Goshen (down from 2.8% to 2.2%), and Albany (down from 2.7% to 2.1%) counties.

Advertisement

From December 2022 to December 2023, unemployment rates fell in every county, suggesting that the state’s labor market continues to tighten. The largest decreases occurred in Carbon (down from 4.1% to 2.7%), Washakie (down from 3.9% to 2.6%), Sweetwater (down from 4.2% to 2.9%), Sublette (down from 4.3% to 3.0%), and Sheridan (down from 3.6% to 2.3%) counties.

The highest unemployment rates in December were found in Big Horn County at 3.3%, Sublette County at 3.0%, and Sweetwater County at 2.9%. The lowest unemployment rates were reported in Teton County at 2.0%, and Weston, Converse, and Albany counties, each at 2.1%.

Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates show that total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 286,700 in December 2022 to 295,000 in December 2023, an increase of 8,300 jobs (2.9%). h/t Research & Planning

January unemployment data will be released on March 12, 2024.

Advertisement