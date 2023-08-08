Fremont County took home multiple awards at the 2023 Wyoming School Resource Officer Conference

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming School Resource Officer Association (WYSRO) Conference kicked off at the Lander Community Center recently, and Fremont County was well represented at this year’s awards ceremony.

The Wyoming School Resource Officer (SRO) of the Year award was given to Cody Myers from the Shoshoni Police Department (SPD) and Fremont County School District (FCSD) #24.

Dani Gilgen, a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) who works with FCSD #2 in Dubois, received the Wyoming D.A.R.E Officer of the Year award.

Steve Splichal, Superintendent for FCSD #2 in Dubois, was awarded WYSRO Administrator of the Year.

The final award of the evening, Wyoming D.A.R.E Educator of the Year, was given to Carrie Boedeker-Larson from Lakeview Elementary in the Campbell County School District.

Congratulations officers and educators! h/t WYSRO h/t WYSRO h/t LPD h/t LPD