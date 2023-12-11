More

    Fremont County School District #25 seeks input on possible reconfiguration

    Public Notice
    Public Notice
    FCSD #25 District Office (County 10)

    With the Tonkin demolition project scheduled for completion spring of 2024, the next step in the district’s efforts to use our current educational spaces more cost-effectively and sustainably is the discussion of building configurations and potential changes to our current grade level structures. In order for us to have informed discussion, WE NEED YOUR INPUT!

    Here is a survey that includes some POSSIBLE reconfigurations of grade levels, an option that keeps the current configuration (with one less building for grades 1-3), and a space for other potential ideas

    These inquiries are VERY PRELIMINARY and will serve as a starting point for further discussion. No decisions have been made and no decisions will be made without careful consideration of the input from stakeholders, a review of data, and extensive research. Our decisions will be based on what is in the best interest of the students of the district.

    Advertisement

    We look forward to hearing your feedback & ideas and moving forward with discussions.

    Survey available using this QR code as well. h/t FCSD #25

    Public notice paid for by FCSD #25

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.