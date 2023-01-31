Fremont County Libraries Receive Boost from American Library Association

The Fremont County Library System was one of only 77 library organizations across the United States to receive a grant from the American Library Association’s Covid Library Relief Fund. Supported by Acton Family Giving, the $20,000 award supplemented the FCLS budget at a critical time when budget cuts and Covid-19 significantly impacted the Library’s ability to serve Fremont County communities.

The Library used the funds to enhance resources for all age groups and to promote the Library’s resources throughout the county. Specific projects include:

* Purchasing early literacy support materials for checkout by families and early childhood educators;

* Developing a new program to provide combination print/audio books for classroom use to support reading skill recovery;

* Enhancing the print and digital collections with resources on health, sustainability, skill development, and entrepreneurship; and

* Promoting the Library’s free resources to county residents with a direct mail postcard featuring the beautiful photography of local artist Scott Copeland.

FCLS Director Anita Marple commented, “Our mission to offer relevant, supportive resources for everyone in our communities has been validated and helped so much by the support of the ALA Covid Library Relief Fund Grant. Whether you need internet access, information, local news, meeting room space, print or digital books, or simply a welcoming location to read and study, the public library is a place for everyone. We greatly appreciate the support of the American Library Association and Acton Family Giving.”

About Acton Family Giving

Acton Family Giving supports distinct initiatives and collective efforts. Its Empathy Building Initiative, launched in 2014, partners with organizations building connections across difference and reaffirming our common humanity. This work is rooted in the belief that an empathetic society fosters stronger, healthier, and more just communities. Acton Family Giving is part of the Wildcard Giving philanthropic family.