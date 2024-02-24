Four County Teams Eliminated Friday

It was the end of the line for four Fremont County basketball teams on Friday in Class 2-A West Regional Tournament action.

The Lady Eagles of St. Stephen’s fell 67-24 to Greybull, ending a winless season.

A pair of Shoshoni teams had their seasons come to an end with the Lady Blue falling to Big Piney 73-41 and the Wranglers suffering a 54-48 loss to Rocky Mountain.

Shoshoni beat Rocky twice in the regular season in close games but as the adage goes in sports, it’s hard to beat a team three times.

Wind River was in the mix throughout the game with the Kemmerer Rangers but a foul and following technical foul proved to be the difference. The Cougars led by one when the fouls occurred, and Kemmerer’s 6-5 senior Chase Bowen stepped to the line alone and hit all fourth free throws. The Cougars closed to one point on the next possession but it was all Rangers after that.

ST. STEPHEN’S 7 5 0 12 – 24

GREYBULL 21 21 16 9 – 67

St. Stephen’s – Ranelle Pappan 1 1-2 3, Taija Moss 2 (1) 1-2 8, Faylene Ridgley 3 4-8 10, Arianna Arthur (1) 0-0 3. Totals 6 (2) 6-12 24

Greybull – Rodriquez 2 (1) 1-3 8, Chapman 1 (1) 1-2 6, Henderson 1 (1) 3-4 8, Benasky 1 0-0 2, Diaz-Rios 4 2-2 10, Henson 2 0-0 4, Rodriquez 4 0-0 8, Craft 5 4-4 14, Gomez 3 1-3 7. Totals 23 (3) 12-19 67

WIND RIVER 14 15 11 11 – 51

KEMMERER 9 12 15 24 – 60

Wind River – Mato Amos 3 3-6 9, Ford David 3 3-4 9, Wambli Romero 6 (4) 1-2 25, Juaquin Stevens 2-2 4, Kyzaia Jones 2 2- 4 6. Totals 14 (4) 11-19 51

Kemmerer – Whitback 1 4-4 6, Perkins 4-6 4, McGill 3 1-4 7, Jimenez 1-2 1, Bowen 6 (1) 11-12 26, Wiswell 5 2-4 12, Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 (1)-23-32 60

SHOSHONI 6 15 11 10 – 41

BIG PINEY 15 17 19 22 – 73

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler (3) 0-0 9, Kaylor McConnaughy (1) 1-2 4, Memphis Dolcater 1 (1) 2-4 7, Abby Jennings 1 (1) 6-6 11, Morgan Donelson 1 (1) 1-4 6, Madi Ramage 2 0-2 4, Megan Harris 0-4 0. Totals 5 (7) 10-20 41

Big Piney – Totals 27 (3) 10-18 73

SHOSHONI -9 20 6 13 – 48

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16 16 12 10 – 54

Shoshoni – Oakley Hicks 4 (1) 2-2 13, Aidan Jarvis 2 2-2 6, Leslie Todd (1) 0-0 3, Stetson St. Clair 5 0-2 10, Andrew Garcia 1 0-0 2, Carson Kisling 3 0-2 6, Quinton Clark 2 1-4 5, Braxton Mills (1) 0-0 3. Totals 17 (3) 5-11 48

Rocky Mountain – Haslem 1 (6) 2-2 22, Minchow 3 4-6 10, May 0-4 0, Jackson 6 1-3 13, Bischoff 1 0-0 2, Files 2 (1) 0-0 7. Totals 13 (7) 7-11 54

End of the season action – h/t Randy Tucker