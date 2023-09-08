Football scoreboard week two

(Fremont County, WY) – Week two of high school football for Fremont County at three home games this week. Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will host this week. Riverton will have their first road trip of the season while Dubois and Shoshoni are back on the road.

A key game this week is Dubois at Little Snake River. It’s the number one team against the number two team and the rankings. It’s possibly a post-season match-up as well.

St. Stephens and Wind River were scheduled to play this week. However, Wind River will earn the win by forfeit. The Cougars will play Natrona’s sub-varsity team this Saturday.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Friday

Riverton at Evanston 6 p.m.

Powell at Lander 6 p.m.

Riverside at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Greybull 7 p.m.

Saturday

Natrona JV at Wind River 12:30

Dubois at Little Snake River 2 p.m.