Five Legislators confirmed for 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

One state senator and four state representatives have confirmed their participation in the upcoming 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon being hosted by Fremont County’s three chambers of commerce. The luncheon will be held Friday, January 26 at the Lander Community & Convention Center between noon and 1:30 p.m. and is open to Chamber of Commerce members and the general public.

The luncheon will provide a first-hand account from the legislators themselves of what they have been addressing during the interim as well as share what issues they expect the Legislature will address come February when they meet to craft the 2024-25 state budget. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.

“A goal of mine since taking over leadership of the Lander Chamber,” said CEO Owen Sweeney, “has been to stress to our members and the larger business community in Fremont County the importance of being connected to our local legislators. With TV news and talk radio, we’re overwhelmed with news from Washington, DC, yet decisions are being made in our own backyard that often have far more impact on us than what’s going on in DC.



“In addition to hearing from our legislators, it’s also a great opportunity to build relationships among the county-wide business community whose members are so spread apart. Legislators, business owners, and members of the public have expressed to us their appreciation of this event, and we are glad to host it for them. We invite everyone to attend.”



WHO – Fremont County State Legislators

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

Representative John Winter – R (District 28)

*Rep. Sarah Penn (R-33) regrets that she is unable to participate due to a pre-existing commitment. We are waiting to hear from Sen. Ed Cooper (R-20). Sen. Cale Case (R-25) has declined our invitation.

WHAT – 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community

WHEN – Friday, January 26, 2024, noon – 1:30 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.)

TICKETS – $30 members / $40 guests / $500 table sponsorship for 8 (chamber members) / $600 table sponsorship for 8 (guests) ~ Preregistration is required. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

SPONSORSHIPS – Call Meghan Manning at 307-332-3892 x4.

BUFFET LUNCH PROVIDED BY – Wyoming Catholic College Catering

HOSTED BY – Lander Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Chamber of Commerce