Festival of Trees set for December 1, corporate table sponsorships available

Join us for as the holiday season kicks off with Community Entry Service’s Festival of Trees on Friday, December 1st! This annual event promises a night of elegantly decorated trees, festive cheer, and the spirit of giving, all while supporting a this important partner in our community. Hosted by CES, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives within their communities, the Festival of Trees ensures continued services.

As you step into the wonderland of creatively adorned trees, each one telling a unique story, you’ll be immersed in the holiday magic. But this event is not just about the beautiful decorations; it’s about making a meaningful impact. The proceeds from the Festival of Trees directly contribute to CES’s vital services, including life skills training, job programs, recreational activities, and assisted living support for individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

Corporate tables are still available, offering a prime opportunity for businesses to support this organization while enjoying a festive evening. By securing a corporate table, your company can enjoy the event alongside your team, clients, or partners.

To reserve your corporate table or explore sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Luoma at [email protected] or call 856-5576 ext 213. Your participation not only guarantees an evening of holiday enchantment but also directly contributes to CES’s mission of enriching lives and creating brighter futures for individuals with disabilities.

Let’s come together for an evening of joy, generosity, and support at the CES Festival of Trees. Join us and be a part of something truly special this holiday season.