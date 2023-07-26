FCSO warns of ‘sophisticated’ scam calls; Dubois area currently being targeted

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents of a new phone scam making its round in the County, currently targeting Dubois, according to a post on the FCSO Facebook page.

“We want to alert the community to a serious scam that is currently happening in our area!!! This scam is extremely sophisticated and the callers will provide you with very specific details about your life, family members, employment etc to get access to your personal information.

“They are utilizing public platforms like Facebook, various social media and public records to create a profile of your information to pull from prior to calling you. The Dubois area is being targeted currently and anyone can be a target! Several residents have been targeted and have suffered significant losses as a result.

“DO NOT GIVE ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OUT OVER THE PHONE!!!!!!!! DO NOT SEND FUNDS TO ANYONE ELECTRONICALLY YOU DO NOT PERSONALLY KNOW!!!!!

“If you have fallen victim please contact us to make a report!!!!! 307-332-5611.”