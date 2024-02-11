FCSD25 Invites Parents and Community to Share Input on Reconfiguration Plans

Following Reconfiguration Input sessions with staff this week, Fremont County School District No. 25 (FCSD25) is inviting parents and community members to participate in their own feedback sessions.

These sessions offer an opportunity to learn more about the proposed reconfiguration plans and share your voice. Each session is 20 minutes long and capped at six participants, allowing everyone a chance to speak or ask questions for 2-3 minutes. District leadership and 2-3 board members will be present to answer your questions and gather your feedback.

Session Dates and Times:

Advertisement

Friday, February 9: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, February 12: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.



All sessions will be held at the Administration Office, located at 121 N. 5th St. West in Riverton.

Registration:

Attendees must sign up in advance to participate. Please follow the links below to register for your preferred session:

Let Your Voice Be Heard!

Advertisement

FCSD25 values your input and encourages you to participate in these Reconfiguration Input sessions. Your feedback will help shape the future of our schools and ensure that all students have access to a quality education.

Public Notice paid for by School District No. 25