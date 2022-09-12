FCSD #25 Board of Trustees to meet on September 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.
The meeting will include a WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award to Ty Sheets, along with six action items.
Those action items are as follows:
- Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge Grant on behalf of Ashgrove Elementary School in the amount of $2,500.00. These funds will be used for playground and recreation space improvements at Ashgrove.
- Jodi Ibach is recommending the Board acknowledge the homeschooling requests as presented.
- A recommendation for the Board to approve the budget transfer of $40,000 from Special Cash Reserve allocated to Technology to Special Cash Reserve for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Enhancement.
- John Griffith is requesting the Board approve early graduation requests for Hope Duckworth and Logan Lopez.
- Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the Special Services/TAC Remedy Project (Frontier Academy) to Shepard Construction, Inc. of Rawlins, WY. The base bid is $473,249.00, Alternate # 1 (New Acoustical Ceiling Tile) bid 0f $0.00, Alternate #2 (New Lighting) bid of $17,000.00 and Alternate #3 (Electrical Panel Upgrade) bid of $10,300.00 for a total bid of $500,549.00. There were two bids received for this project, Shepard Construction, Inc. submitted the low bid.
- An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Amanda Gilpin as an ESSER funded Jackson Elementary Nurse.
The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.