FCSD #25 Board of Trustees to meet on September 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award to Ty Sheets, along with six action items.

Those action items are as follows:

Advertisement

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge Grant on behalf of Ashgrove Elementary School in the amount of $2,500.00. These funds will be used for playground and recreation space improvements at Ashgrove.

Jodi Ibach is recommending the Board acknowledge the homeschooling requests as presented.

A recommendation for the Board to approve the budget transfer of $40,000 from Special Cash Reserve allocated to Technology to Special Cash Reserve for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Enhancement.

John Griffith is requesting the Board approve early graduation requests for Hope Duckworth and Logan Lopez.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the Special Services/TAC Remedy Project (Frontier Academy) to Shepard Construction, Inc. of Rawlins, WY. The base bid is $473,249.00, Alternate # 1 (New Acoustical Ceiling Tile) bid 0f $0.00, Alternate #2 (New Lighting) bid of $17,000.00 and Alternate #3 (Electrical Panel Upgrade) bid of $10,300.00 for a total bid of $500,549.00. There were two bids received for this project, Shepard Construction, Inc. submitted the low bid.

An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Amanda Gilpin as an ESSER funded Jackson Elementary Nurse.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.