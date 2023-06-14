Fatal accident reported in Riverton Wednesday morning; RPD, WHP investigating

Update @ 2:45 pm – Investigators have determined the vehicle involved in the fatal accident was stolen overnight in Riverton. The vehicle was stolen from a home near the Riverton Golf Course. The occupant who died at the scene was identified as a 17-year-old Riverton girl. No names have been released at this time. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton police, in cooperation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are investigating an early morning traffic accident occurring on Wednesday, June 14, where several people were injured and a person died at the scene, according to a press release from RPD Police Chief Eric Hurtado.

“At around 5:30 AM this morning, the Riverton 911 dispatch center received a call of a major accident near the Riverton Regional Airport. Riverton Police and Riverton Regional Fire Rescue and ambulance responded to scene.

“Emergency personnel located a black BMW sedan, which had gone over the edge of the roadway, and was located down a hillside. Several patients were transported to a local hospital and one occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Anyone who may have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Riverton Police at (307) 856-4891.”