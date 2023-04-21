Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market happens year round, rain, snow or shine. Make sure you set your alarm reminder all of your friends and family to come down the the fairgrounds in the little wind building from 9-11.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.