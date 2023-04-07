Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Hello everyone! Maybe if we keep putting it out there the weather will get with the program. Either way don’t let that stop you from coming down to the Saturday Farmers Market every Saturday. The market runs from 9-11 down at the Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building. Be sure you remind all your friends, family, neighbors, co workers, and the strangers you pass by on the street to come down and visit all your favorite vendors!

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.