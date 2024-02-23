Eisemann earns national conservation award

(Nashville, TN) — Joan Eisemann, of Riverton, WY, received national recognition from the National Wild Turkey Federation as one of the recipients of the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Awards for her extraordinary dedication to the organization’s mission.

“I am so grateful, honored and humbled to have received the opportunity to be nominated for the Roger Latham Service award, let alone be the recipient,” Eismann said. “To say I was speechless is an understatement. I don’t volunteer for recognition, but for the joy it brings me to help and honor the veterans in their journey and the many other people from all walks of life. Also, the NWTF’s commitment to conservation and the natural world inspires me to share the message and get other to volunteer too. I look forward to being able to do this many more years, and I couldn’t do it without all the volunteers that help. I am very humbled.”

Eisemann received the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award during the NWTF’s 48th annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show, sponsored by Mossy Oak.

The NWTF presents Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service awards to members who are not employed as professional wildlife managers but have made significant contributions to wild turkey conservation. This award is named for Roger M. Latham who authored the Complete Book of the Wild Turkey, working as a research ecologist, conservation biologist and environmental planner for over four decades. This service award recognizes up to five outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions by volunteering their personal time, energy and money working to deliver the mission of the NWTF: the conservation of the wild turkey and preservation of our hunting heritage.

Eisemann continues to work tirelessly to support the NWTF and her community in almost every way possible. She does not say no when it comes to volunteering and currently serves as the Wyoming State Chapter president, as well as previously giving her time to serve on the state board. She is always promoting the NWTF, whether at a rodeo event, a fair with her 4-H team, a cookoff, or the annual Veterans Hunt.

She has played a critical role in the development and success of the Riverton Local Chapter and, subsequently, the development and leadership of the Riverton/Lander WITO Chapter, which has been embraced by local communities. Over the years, Eisemann’s efforts across Wyoming have consisted of representing the NWTF at numerous conservation events and expos, promoting the NWTF on social media every chance she gets, active involvement in NWTF youth and veterans hunts, establishing community relationships and partnerships to benefit NWTF conservation project efforts, and assisting with the development of the NWTF corporate philanthropic partnerships. She’s even assisted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with turkey trapping and relocation efforts.

“From cultivating local chapters to being an advocate of the NWTF 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Joan works tirelessly in every capacity to conserve the wild turkey and preserve our hunting heritage,” NWTF co-CEO Jason Burckhalter said. “We are proud to honor her with the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award.”

About the National Wild Turkey Federation

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has positively impacted over 23 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The NWTF has also invested over $9 million into wild turkey research to guide the management of the wild turkey population and to ensure sustainable populations into perpetuity. The organization continues to deliver its mission by working across boundaries on a landscape scale through its Four Shared Values: clean and abundant water, healthy forests and wildlife habitat, resilient communities, and robust recreational opportunities. With the help of its dedicated members, partners and staff, the NWTF continues its work to provide Healthy Habitats. and Healthy Harvests. for future generations.