Eagles fly high at Pavillion

The final regular season game for the St. Stephen’s Eagles and the Wind River Cougars came late Saturday afternoon in Pavillion with St. Stephen’s taking a 72-59 win. Leland Fightingbear scored inside behind Juaquin Stevens – h/t Randy Tucker

The game had no playoff implications and was the only regular-season meeting between the two Class 2-A Fremont County schools. Lawrence Jenkins won the opening tip – h/t Randy Tucker

The Eagles came out hot, jumping to a 10-0 lead and eventually leading 18-1. Wind River finally came untracked but for the first 12 minutes of play, the Eagles pulled down defensive rebounds to end wild shots by the Cougars and turned them into fast break opportunities.

Cadyn Lonedog drove inside Rowdy Shearer – h/t Randy Tucker

The 3-point arc was friendly for the visitors as well with the Eagles hitting eight on the game. Steve C’Hair shooting around Ford David and Wambli Romero – h/t Randy Tucker

Paced by hot shooting guard Cadyn Lonedog who tallied 25 points, including five long-range bombs from the promised land, a pair of them beyond 25 feet, St. Stephen’s threatened to put the mercy rule in place with their fast-paced attack, but they cooled off late in the second period and the Cougars played even with them in the third. Stephen Lonedog hit a shot over Ford David – h/t Randy Tucker

A late rally by Wind River closed the gap but St. Stephen’s lead was never in danger. Rowdy Shearer drove inside against Ethan FightingBear

Joining Lonedog in double-figure scoring were teammates Leland FightingBear with 14 and Stephan Lonedog with a dozen.

Kyzaia Jones took a short jumper – h/t Randy Tucker

Wambli Romero led Wind River with 17 and Rowdy Shearer added 16. Wambli Romero dropped back against Cadyn Lonedog – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River opens tournament play on Thursday at 1:30 pm against Big Piney in the Riverton Middle School gym while the Eagles take on Shoshoni at 5 pm, also at Riverton Middle School. Leland FightingBear drove down the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

St. Stephen’s 26 18 16 12 – 72

Wind River 9 15 14 21 – 59

Wind River – Mato Amos 3 0-1 6, Ford David 4 1-2 9, Wambli Romero 7 (1) 0-2 17, Juaquin Stevens 2 (1) 0-0 7, Rowdy Shearer 4 (1) 5-11 16, Kyzaia Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 (3) 6-16 59

St. Stephen’s – Cadyn Lonedog 4 (5) 2-2 25, Stephan Lonedog 3 (2) 0-0 12, Stephen Lonedog 1 (1) 0-0 5, Lawrence Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Steve C’Hair 2 0-0 4, Leland FightingBear 6 2-2 14, Ethan FightingBear 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 (8) 4-4 72

